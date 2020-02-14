Sibling trio takes Norteño music world by storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's a talented sibling trio from Houston known as Los Luzeros de Rioverde.

Siblings Yaxeni, 14, Ricardo, 11, and Ailyn Rivera, 7, have released three albums and travel the country, playing Norteño music for audiences of thousands.

It was YouTube that first helped them develop a huge following. Their mom started posting videos of the kids performing and they went viral, with one video getting 20 million views.

The siblings not only sing, but play their instruments at the same time.

On July 4, 2020, Los Luzeros de Rioverde will be performing as part of the city's virtual Freedom Over Texas celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicktrkfreedom over texaslocalish show (lsh)virallocalishhispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
Chicago celebrates 4th of July amid coronavirus
Chicago community leaders hire private security in effort to keep peace
Pet safety tips: Fireworks, cookouts and more
Crash leaves 1 dead, 2 critical on West Side
2 Chicago police officers hurt in Humboldt Park crash
Show More
1 officers shown in photos tied to Elijah McClain resigns, 3 others fired
Botswana investigates 'mysterious deaths' of 275 elephants
Nurses ready to strike in Joliet
BASE jumper captured on video landing in Chicago park
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Saturday
More TOP STORIES News