localish

Lyric Opera House installs new seating during COVID-19 closures

By John Garcia
CHICAGO -- Chicago's Lyric Opera House is among the major opera houses in the world.

It is a treasure for the city, but the stage has been quiet during the pandemic.

They've cancelled the spring season as well as the fall season, but there is still a lot of activity going on.

They are taking advantage of the time off to make major renovations to the house.

RELATED: New seats are waiting for audiences to return at Lyric Opera House

They are replacing all of the seats for the first time in several decades.

In the process they say it will improve site lines without sacrificing the building's exquisite acoustics.

The Lyric got input from audience members for months before embarking on the project.

Originally they planned to cram the work in during the summer between shows.

When COVID-19 hit, they were forced to cancel the entire season, which allowed them to do the work during what would normally be the fall season.

The old seats look pretty similar to the new ones but they are now more comfortable, durable and roomier. Now the are just waiting to let audiences try them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplocalish show (lsh)theaterlocalishwls
LOCALISH
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' clean-up work extends beyond his pickup route
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 5 becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing indoor dining
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
15-year-old girl among 10 shot over weekend
Happy birthday! Betty White turns 99 today
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee with insect repellant
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sexual assault lawsuit accusations
Show More
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Woman shot during carjacking Aurora Wendy's
New West Loop deli opens during pandemic
Man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday
More TOP STORIES News