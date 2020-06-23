localish

Glencoe artist turns hole punch scraps into vibrant collages

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- With a creative eye and piles of magazines, Jill Pam is turning hole punch scraps into vibrant collages. The Glencoe artist takes the little paper circles that normally go into the trash and instead arranges them to create portraits.

"I don't know where it came from," Pam said of how this project began.

She remembers it starting on a snowy day. She was alone with a bunch of magazines, some glue, and a hole punch.

"Just kind of your brain working like a jigsaw puzzle and trying to figure out what little holes belong where," she said, describing the process of taking the paper clippings and arranging them to form an image.

To date, Pam's completed portraits of former first lady Michelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Lady Gaga, among others.

"It brings me such joy to see it come together," she said.

Here's the link to her collection: https://www.jillpamart.com/hole-punch-art
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartlocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
CPS features student art at Virtual Exhibition
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After 78 shot in Chicago over weekend, community leaders call for action
City expands COVID-19 testing with 4 mobile sites that will travel to high-risk areas
Rick Rosati, CEO of Rosati's Pizza, dies at age 70
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
Chicago violence: 41 shot, 6 fatally Monday
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by police
Scammers file for unemployment benefits using stolen personal info
Show More
3 juvenile detainees escape CPD custody during transport
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
CPS features student art at Virtual Exhibition
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with sprinkles late Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News