be localish los angeles

MAMA's Drive-By Kitchen helps struggling ethnic restaurants

LOS ANGELES -- Jared Jue and Alice Han are on a mission to help preserve immigrant culture through restaurants, food and different cuisines.

In May, they launched MAMA's Drive-By Kitchen to help with that mission.

"We just started seeing the community hurt so much, you know, during the pandemic and then when we were on lockdown you see all these restaurants start slowly closing down," said Han.

They choose one or two restaurants to highlight for one week and create a limited menu from the restaurant to help customers pre-order.

"Then people can pick it up across L.A. at our different locations on Sunday," said Jue.

They recently featured the restaurant Hwang Hae Doe in Koreatown.

The 20-year-old spot, owned by Sunyi Chae, is known for Korean barbeque and their take on a Vietnamese spring roll.

"This last year was so hard for her. She just wants to work harder and just make sure that people are fed. Even though it's a really hard business, this is what she loves," said Han.

They also use social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to help promote these restaurants with fun content.

"Some of these older generations -- they're not very tech savvy. They don't have social media, it's all word of mouth for them," said Han.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownkabcrestaurantlocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Keep an eye out, there's a Mandalorian skating the streets of Los Angeles
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
From skater to chef, new passion leads to popular taqueria
Black-owned bookstore celebrates Black authors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID: CDC
$1.15B NIH plan launched to solve COVID 'long-hauler mystery
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
Suburban mom turns daughter's hair care struggles into small business
DuPage County courtrooms look different as in-person trials resume
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
Show More
I-55 shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP
Hubbard Street Dance alumna returns as company's new artistic director
Fry's Electronics permanently closes all stores without notice
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News