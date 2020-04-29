Man creates sign and sits outside hospital to support wife during her chemo treatment

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- In a time when we're all getting used to a new norm, people are having to get creative to stand by their loved ones when they are needed the most.

Kelly Conner and her husband Albert from Houston, Texas experienced this first hand.

Kelly has been going through chemo since January in her fight against breast cancer. Her husband, Albert, has been by her side every step of the way, but that changed at her last appointment when he couldn't be with her during her treatment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, he got creative. Sitting outside in a lawn chair, Albert supported his wife the only way he knew how in a time when he couldn't be in the room with her. His sign read, "I can't be with you but I'm here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landbreast cancercoronavirusmd anderson cancer centercancercovid 19 outbreakviralcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Show More
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
2 in custody after breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Hundreds crowd NYC streets for funeral during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News