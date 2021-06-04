localish

Faced with a cancer diagnosis of his own, man donates tablets to kids fighting cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Man with cancer donates tablets to kids battling cancer too

MADERA, Calif. -- A man in Central California knows what it's like to battle cancer, and he's hoping a donation to a local children's hospital will help kids going through the same issue.

"Started getting sick in October, found out it was esophagus cancer," said Mitchell Riegelhuth. "The last eight weeks I've been going through aggressive radiation and chemotherapy."

"With chemo, you're nauseous, you're fatigued," Riegelhuth explained. "The most heartbreaking part for me is seeing children getting radiation. Just to see these children that are small, like my 4-year-old granddaughter's age. Every time I see it I get teary-eyed."

During one of his chemotherapy appointments, Riegelhuth noticed other patients going through the process without anything to keep them entertained. He realized that having a tablet would go a long way towards keeping kids busy during their treatment.

With the help of the community, Riegelhuth donated 86 tablets to kids battling cancer at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, California.

"They're going through a major ordeal," said Rob Saroyan with the Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation. "And it's gestures like this that inspire them and gives them that extra level of support they need that really makes a difference at the bedside of each child."

"I didn't do it for me, I did it for the children," Riegelhuth said. "As long as I'm alive, I'm supposed to keep doing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderachildrenkfsncancerdonationslocalish
LOCALISH
Epic food at Avengers Campus
Man with cancer donates tablets to kids battling cancer too
New Hour helps incarcerated women return to society
Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest
TOP STORIES
Pritzker reveals new Phase 5 reopening guidelines
Man charged in 1972 Naperville girl's murder, assault
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
Chicago area restaurants desperate for workers as state, city prepare reopen
TSA stops two firearms at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Survivors of 'Gone Girl' case reflect on life-changing experience
Issa Rae joins 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel
Show More
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
Girl, 15, shot on Lake Shore Drive was visiting city for mother's birthday
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
More TOP STORIES News