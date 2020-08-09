localish

Family rebuilds after devastating fire to serve up the best empanadas

HOUSTON, TX -- The Marini family has been serving delicious Argentinian empanadas to Houston, Texas since 1971. They still use the same recipe from Grandma and make 1,200 to 1,500 a day at their restaurant, the Original Marini's Empanada House.

But it was not always easy. Marcello Marini moved to the United States in 1967 to work as a journalist. By 1971, he opened the family's first location and families flocked to the restaurant to get sweet and savory empanadas. But in 1985, the building was ruined in a fire and the family was left with nothing. Determined to rebuild, years later Marini retired from television and collected his savings to reopen the restaurant. They're now one of the most iconic Houston restaurants and customers love their savory options like the "beef gaucho" and "chicken diablo".

To see menu, hours and locations, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodlets eatbe localish houstonktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Tour Houston's most Insta-worthy murals!
Bowls filled with Asian hand-pulled noodles is a new food obsession
Community fridges helps those in need
10-year-old designs kid-friendly face shields
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
29 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Teen killed, off-duty cop 'struggling for her life' in shooting at large gathering
Chicago mayor threatens to shut down lakefront again
Chicago Weather: Hot and humid with a few showers, storms Sunday
Boy dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash on I-290
Man fatally shoots 72-year-old over old gambling debt: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News