Meet Bleu Bot, the socially distancing food delivering robot

Philadelphia restaurant Bleu sushi got creative to keep its employees and customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To continue serving their delicious sushi and other items, the owners created Bleu Bot, a socially distancing robot that entertains and delivers food items to take-out customers.


Bleu Bot acts as a go-between for Bleu Sushi employees and their customers so they can maintain a safe six-foot distance.

Not only can it serve customers their food, but it has a friendly greeting, dances, and bows.


Owner, Hendra Yong, says customers love it. Not only does it keep everyone safe it provides entertainment during these difficult times.
