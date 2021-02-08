localish

Meet Bunny the talking dog!

What if your pet could talk to you? What if they could say they love you, they want to play, or that they're in pain? Well, Bunny the "Talking" Dog has been using buttons to communicate that and more with her human, Alexis.

This intimate journey started with a Sheepadoodle dog, a mom and an "outside" button. It's turned into a sprawling board of over 80 buttons and an endearing TikTok community of over five million followers.


As evidenced by comments on social media, Bunny's language-learning journey is opening people's eyes to animal sentience and deepening their compassion for animals. Bunny's human, Alexis, believes if animals could learn to communicate, it could revolutionize the relationships humans have with pets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
Cheerleaders on a mission to spread cheer during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Carpentersville man, 27, killed in Huntley crash
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
Show More
23 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago this weekend
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
1 injured in Leyden Township motel fire
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday
More TOP STORIES News