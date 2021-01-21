localish

Meet the Los Angeles artist known as the LA Hope Dealer

LOS ANGELES -- Artist Corie Mattie is known for jumping at the opportunity to use her art for good.

Mattie is the founder of the LA Hope Dealer, a creative movement that aims to offer human connection and hope. She launched this movement in response to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests.

"It's really important for people to give back to the community and I think with art, you can really portray messages that speak to people," Mattie said.

Mattie also contributed her artwork to the Feed SoCal campaign, designing a special t-shirt to help raise money for people experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19.

"I wanted to bring some innocence to the design, so I thought of my niece instantly," Mattie said.

The artist began sketching the design of her niece holding an ice cream cone with the word "hope" etched into the desert, to portray the message that she's holding hope in her hands.

"A series of unfortunate events could literally put anyone in a place where they need help," Mattie said. "And I think that now more than ever people need help."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
My Cookie Dealer delivers massive half-pound cookies
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking video released, police search for suspects in string of armed robberies: LIVE UPDATE
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
City shuts down Mount Greenwood restaurant with nearly 100 patrons
Will, Kankakee counties move to Tier 1 COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago moves into COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B next week: Arwady
West Side leaves 2 dead; man escapes 2nd floor window
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes 'Bigfoot' hunting season
Show More
1 of twin brothers hit by car in unincorporated Elgin has died: police
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Suicide bombing in Baghdad leaves at least 32 dead
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
More TOP STORIES News