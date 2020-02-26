localish

Meet the Chalk Artist

CHICAGO -- Nina Sawica has been drawing on walls for most of her life, and now she does it for a living - with chalk!

Sawica is focused on celebrating the happy in life, one chalkboard at a time, by creating customized sign decor for local businesses, events and special announcements.

"Showcasing community and happiness is key to who I am," Sawica said. "I feel like this world is filled with enough ugly and darkness and we don't need to focus on it. It doesn't mean that it doesn't exist, but there's good out there too."

In October, Sawica collaborated with the Women & Children First book store in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, calling it an opportunity to "outshine some messages of hate."

Her chalk sidewalk art featured messages supporting the LGBT community, such as "trans rights are human rights."

"Really help make sure messages of love and inclusiveness and acceptance shine way brighter." she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvilleartlocalish
LOCALISH
Snickers in a burger? Salt and sweet heaven.
Enjoy Sumos while savoring sushi at this immersive dining experience
Uber Eddie brings the party to every ride share.
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Waukegan man tries to set officers on fire: police
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit
2 fatally shot in Joliet
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
5 teens face capital murder charge in Mississippi girl's shooting death
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
More TOP STORIES News