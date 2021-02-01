localish

Meet the kid-preneur who turned lockdown boredom into a sweet sensation!

PHILADELPHIA -- When 12-year old Makyla Linder had to stay home from school for months due to pandemic lockdowns, she turned her love of baking from a hobby to an LLC.

She learned to bake with her grandmother when she was 8 and has loved it ever since.

As she expanded her knowledge by doing research and experimenting with colors and ingredients, she says she pestered her mother, Chelsea Hatcher, to let her make it into a real business.

Now she has customers, and fulfills orders on weekends for her company, Dolci Desserts LLC.
Dolci Desserts | Instagram

267-850-1565
Orders can also be placed via email: d.desserts@yahoo.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Every bike deserves a second chance
Self-taught baker creates treats almost too pretty to eat
NJ's ESO pasta brings the taste of Italy to your home
Nurses surprise 'ray of sunshine' patient
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,312 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
CPS students stay remote Monday; still no deal
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian's National Zoo: VIDEO
Show More
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
23 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
More TOP STORIES News