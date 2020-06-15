Meet the queen of commercials!

HOUSTON, TX -- From scuba diving to jumping out of an airplane or riding a horse, nothing is too adventurous for the 'queen of commercials'! Local retail icon Ana Abrahams is best known for her high-energy, unforgettable TV ads.

But the owner of SuperNova Furniture is also a hero to many in her community. After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, she donated mattresses to families across the city who lost everything. She's also known for giving free furniture to families in need south of the border. Ana first came to Houston as a college student from South America, working three jobs to get through school.

She started SuperNova Furniture at a flea market, eventually building it into the most well-known furniture chain in Houston's Hispanic community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncommunity strongall goodktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, lakefront trail, Millennium Park allowed to reopen with safety restrictions
Mayor Lightfoot announces group to revise CPD use of force policies
Aurora police release dashcam video of traffic stop arrests
2 high school friends killed in Carol Stream crash
Indiana casinos reopen
CTA launches new rider dashboard to plan for crowding, bus capacity
Mexico extradites alleged Chapo aide 'The Engineer' to US
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Moderna to be tested in Chicago in UIC Hospital trial
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
FDA revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
Father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle
More TOP STORIES News