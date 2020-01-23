bite size

Velma's Cafe in South Gate is a modern Mexican cafe

Velma's Café in the Hollydale neighborhood of South Gate is a modern Mexican café inspired by traditional home cooking and recipes, but created with a modern twist to beloved Latino food favorites.

Chef Anthony La Pietra, a proud graduate of Le Codon Blue Culinary School, wanted to create a menu that reminded him of his mom's cooking, but also appealed to a diversity of customers and variety of tastes.

"Velma's Café gives our customers quality, delicious food without having to go too far," La Prieta said.

"I never thought I'd like a vegan taco, but I love it," customer Ashley Rodriguez said.

From vegan tacos and fried chayotes to jalapeno rellenos and abuelita brownies, Velma's Café is all about small bites with big flavor.

Follow Velma's Cafe on social media!

Velma's Cafe Facebook

Velma's Cafe Instagram

Check out their full menu and location Velma's Cafe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south gatefoodcafesmexicantacosbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Enroll your tastebuds at Meatball U for some A+ comfort food
These Hennessy Wings Are Out of This World!
Virtual reality brings new dining experience to NYC
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
Red Line armed robberies target young people during daytime commutes
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Teen, baby missing from Crown Point, may be in danger: police
Arrest made in Red Line sex abuse, robbery case
Honor guard created in memory of nurse fatally shot in Little Village
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, snow continue, but not much sticks
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Thieves grab up to $10K in iPhones from Oak Brook Apple Store: police
U.S. Census hiring thousands in Chicago area, hosts information session in Schaumburg
More TOP STORIES News