Velma's Cafe in South Gate is a modern Mexican cafe

Velma's Café in the Hollydale neighborhood of South Gate is a modern Mexican café inspired by traditional home cooking and recipes, but created with a modern twist to beloved Latino food favorites.
Chef Anthony La Pietra, a proud graduate of Le Codon Blue Culinary School, wanted to create a menu that reminded him of his mom's cooking, but also appealed to a diversity of customers and variety of tastes.
"Velma's Café gives our customers quality, delicious food without having to go too far," La Prieta said.
"I never thought I'd like a vegan taco, but I love it," customer Ashley Rodriguez said.
From vegan tacos and fried chayotes to jalapeno rellenos and abuelita brownies, Velma's Café is all about small bites with big flavor.
