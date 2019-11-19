Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs

Nearly 60 years after they were created by a Chicago inventor, Mold-A-Rama machines can still be found all of the city - and the country - molding souvenirs in under a minute.

Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

While other antique machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.

Next to Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseumstechnologylocalishtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies recovered after car linked to 2 missing men found in DuSable Harbor
Buffalo Grove police ID suspect as ex-husband of victim in double homicide
National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Winnetka best suburb to live in Illinois, study
Chicago goes 1 day without a shooting
WATCH: Ice-cream bandits raid freezer during open house
Get paid $3K a month to be a weed critic
Show More
Short green lights found at some Chicago red light camera intersections
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molester case
Woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, removing baby out of womb gives birth
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain Tuesday
Missing 18-month-old from Kenwood located
More TOP STORIES News