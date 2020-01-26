Mom and son duo make some of the most iconic street art in Houston

Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.

Roman, known to many as Donkeeboy, and his mother Sylvia, known as Donkeemom, collaborate on almost every single project.

They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in helicopter crash
Boy, 2, dies after being rescued from Burnside fire; elderly man still critical
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US | LIVE
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020
Show More
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
Tax Season 2020: IRS to start accepting returns Monday
5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NC home; investigation underway
Driver arrested after 2 cops hurt in Garfield Park crash: police
Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn officer killed in I-55 crash
More TOP STORIES News