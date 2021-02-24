more in common

FREE MOM HUGS: Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- When Tabatha's mom declined to come to her same-sex wedding, Tabatha and her bride-to-be turned to a stranger for unconditional love and support.

"If your mom won't attend your same-sex wedding, then call me. I'll be there. I'll even bring the bubbles. To not be accepted by your family, it's just devastating. Everyone needs acceptance from their mother," says Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs.


Free Mom Hugs is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQIA+ couples who have been abandoned by their families.

"I don't have my blood DNA mom, but I still can have a mom. Love and acceptance mostly. She's what everybody deserves to feel."


We all have More in Common than we think. Click here for more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirelgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonweddingfeel goodlocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID: CDC
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
IL reports 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
I-55 shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP
How to register for Lurie Children's Hospital COVID vaccine trial
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
Florida county refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
Show More
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Driver shot during botched carjacking in Logan Square; person arrested
Paramedics took photo of Cicero man killed while protecting store from looting: lawsuit
Fry's Electronics permanently closes all stores without notice
$44.7M judgment against Chicago tossed out in off-duty CPD shooting
More TOP STORIES News