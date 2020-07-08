localish

Music teacher performs for empowerment and compassion

He's endearingly known as Mister John, and his mission is showing students, young and old, the power of compassion and connection.


Through music, dance, and play, he is celebrating all of the things that make us different, while reminding us that underneath it all we're all human.


Due to the pandemic, Mister John has taken classes virtually, but he's also launched a brand new show to bring all of those good feels and lessons right to your home. His classes start at birth and it's okay to talk about your feelings. #BeLocalish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
People's Choice Beef Jerky donated thousands of bags of beef jerky.
Girl Scouts are helping displaced families during the coronavirus crisis.
Beauty queen represents diversity for beach town
Firefighter returns a favor 21 years to the day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities search Lake Michigan after woman falls from boat near Monroe Harbor
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot speaks as Taste of Chicago To-Go kicks off with food trucks, virtual events
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
South Side couple say fireworks caused fire that destroyed their home
Tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing BLM mural
Show More
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
Epstein's ex-girlfriend bail hearing date set for July 14
Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall
Man wanted for exposing himself outside Portage Park apartment
Soldier Field drive-in movies begin Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News