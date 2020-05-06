Musician hosts curbside concert for neighbors during COVID-19 shutdown

In the age of social-distancing, small gestures can be really meaningful.

Take for example, a local musician decided to share his gift with the community in the form of a curbside concert.



With COVID-19 shutting down most live entertainment, Zubair Raymond-Letid took it upon himself to create a live concert series of shows for his neighborhood.

6abc photojournalist Dave Edwards tells the story from Havertown.
