WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
National Archery Champion Is Only Sixteen
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Dallas Jones became the first African American archery champion in 2017 and has not looked back since. His next goal is to one day be an Olympian, to keep up with his journey visit www.dallasjonesarchery.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teen
sports
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
The news stories that captivated Chicago in 2019
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
'I want to show that we are people of good, we do good,' says 32-year-old DACA recipient
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, windy, snow showers
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
CPD outlines New Year's Eve safety plans
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
More TOP STORIES News