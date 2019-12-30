National Archery Champion Is Only Sixteen

Dallas Jones became the first African American archery champion in 2017 and has not looked back since. His next goal is to one day be an Olympian, to keep up with his journey visit www.dallasjonesarchery.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teensportslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
The news stories that captivated Chicago in 2019
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
'I want to show that we are people of good, we do good,' says 32-year-old DACA recipient
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, windy, snow showers
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
CPD outlines New Year's Eve safety plans
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
More TOP STORIES News