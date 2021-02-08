localish

New Long Beach business captures the magic of vintage photography

LONG BEACH -- Drake Woodson says he's used to doing business the 'challenging way' believing good things result from hard work.

His new small business in "Retro Row" in Long Beach, CA, is a premium vintage camera shop to help people tell their story through photography.

"The beauty of the vintage cameras is just the whole look and feel of how the photographs come out," said Woodson. "It's a very magical thing."

Opening up a small business during a pandemic is a risk, but Woodson went for it and the community has been supportive and excited about the new shop.

Woodson, who used to work in the technology industry, say his camera shop business is a nice blend of tech with nostalgia.

"I figured I'd never really make it easy on myself. I always make things super difficult," Woodson said. "So, opening up a business during a pandemic seemed pretty much on par for the way I am in my life."

For the Virginia native, Relics is about more than just vintage film.

"When I was starting out in photography, I would go to shops and the owners did not look like me at all," Woodson said. "I was very intimidated and uncomfortable."

The new shop owner hopes that Relics will make photography more accessible to everyone.

"It's super important to have diversity in the film photography community because there are people from different backgrounds that are buying their first camera, and they're able to tell their story through their eyes their way," Woodson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachartkabcsmall businessphotographylocalishvintagesecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Montebello Zoo asks for public's help
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Pappi's combines pizza and salad into Pizzalad
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies at 67
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Greater Chicago Food Depository expands food access with $2.6M in grants
New Harvey center fights to improve Black maternal health
Pappi's combines pizza and salad into Pizzalad
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Show More
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Chicago Weather: Frigid cold with snow
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
More TOP STORIES News