Dip into the mouth-watering taste of Mexican Birria Tacos in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
UNION CITY, New Jersey -- The mouth-watering taste of Birria tacos has made its way from the state of Jalisco in Mexico to the streets of Union City, New Jersey.

The Mexican dish, which has recently gained popularity on social media, has become a specialty dish at Chofi Tacos, a Mexican restaurant founded by Kim and Patrick Flammia.

"My wife, who's from Puebla, Mexico, had a background in Mexican cooking with her grandma and traveling in Mexico. I worked in LA and we both saw these tacos from Tijuana in LA called Birria which were really cool and tasted awesome," said Flammia.

Related: Hot chocolate bombs are exploding all over the internet and at this New Jersey bakery

The meaty and tasty tacos are traditionally served with consommé on the side, which people use to dip their tacos in for extra flavor.

The duo, which introduced their signature Birria tacos at the Smorgasburg Food Market in Brooklyn, opened their permanent location just days before the pandemic hit; a challenge they were not expecting but fortunately turned out in their favor.

The overwhelmingly positive response has people from all over the tri-state are lining up to get a taste of their Birria Tacos and other tasty dishes.

"We love what we do. Everything is made fresh and we just strive for freshness and something delicious and different," said Flammia.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union citynew jerseycommunity journalistmexicanfyi mexicancookingwabccooking chefneighborhood treatsbite sizefyi new jersey restaurantslocalishmexicosmall businessfoodbeeftacosoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
Oak Lawn mayor blames Kim Foxx for crash that killed 12-year-old girl
UW-Madison police chief bans 'Thin Blue Line' imagery
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
Rush University Medical Center helps make microwaves safer
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Show More
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less cold Friday
Police video shows end of Chicago, Evanston shooting spree that left 4 dead
Red Line new station designs unveiled
Joliet picks Chicago over Hammond for new water source
More TOP STORIES News