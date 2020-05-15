New podcast tackles the challenges of dating during COVID-19

You don't know what it's like to live alone," said Andrea Gunning to her friend and co-host, Ben Fetterman. Going on seven years of friendship, the two were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn't long before they noticed a contrast in isolated lifestyles. Gunning, a single woman in her 30s, was feeling the pressures of long days without human interaction. Fetterman, a married man, found that his prolonged time spent with his wife allowed him to learn new things about himself.


These two friends, who were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis, created a podcast called, "Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions" in partnership with Glass Entertainment Group.


"This new podcast addresses the isolation millennials and the Generation Z's are experiencing and how they are continuing to pursue romantic relationships while abiding by, and sometimes ignoring the mandated self-quarantines," writes GEG in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 90K with over 4K deaths
Rain floods expressways, stranding cars; pours into basements
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Community Response Teams continue helping neighbors in need amid Coronavirus pandemic
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Fat Rice has leveled up to Super Fat Rice Mart
What to know about Indiana's 26,655 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man shot in Elmhurst: police
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday
New York stay-at-home order extended for parts of state
More TOP STORIES News