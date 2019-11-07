NJ Fiber Works: New Jersey fiber artists knit and crochet for charitable causes

METUCHEN, New Jersey -- NJ Fiberworks, a group of fiber artists in Metuchen, New Jersey founded back in 2013, has been warming the hearts of their community and the less fortunate one garment at a time.

The group, founded by Jennifer Daro, has transformed into an army of knitter and crocheters dedicated to craftivism and social change, using their talents and skills for multiple charitable causes.

"You can make clothes, you can make a heart for a child that has crossed the border, you can make something for the homeless, it's just very gratifying being able to turn this craft and love and give back," said Jennifer Daro.

Through their partnership with Kean University's Be the Change, NJ Fiberworks has provided handmade garments to the local homeless population and has sent out heart bracelets to immigrant children separated from their parents in Texas and Mississippi.

"We want to show these individuals that people love them in this county and that we care about how they are treated," said Daro.

The Fiber Dawgs, as they like to call themselves, meet weekly at their local café in Metuchen and welcome everyone regardless of their knitting and crocheting experience.

"Knitting has meant the world to me to give something warm to the homeless.

To be able to give something like that to someone in need and make them warm, I sometimes weep," said Norma Bowe, member of NJ Fiberworks.

"Fiber friends are the best friends. You take yarn and some needles and you can just make anything!" said Daro.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
metuchenartcommunity journalistcharityin our backyardcraftshobbieslocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson announces retirement
Chicago high school cross country runners may participate in state meet
Mom no longer cooperating in search for missing 5-year-old
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Ohio detective shot twice in face during drug raid dies: Police
Marijuana banned from public housing despite new law taking effect January
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Fire rips through Near West Side recycling center
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
More TOP STORIES News