localish

240 holiday inflatables are biggest display yet at festive New Jersey house

By Miguel Amaya
WAYNE, New Jersey -- When it comes to decking the halls for the holiday season, Rich and Gina Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey are in a league of their own.

Every year since 2013, the Martoranas have converted their home into a dazzling display of lights and holiday inflatables, which now total over 240.

"With COVID and everything, not a lot of people are doing displays so we figured, let's make everybody happy and make a huge display and go bigger than last year," Rich said.

After weeks of preparation that began on November 6, the Martoranas transformed their home into a winter wonderland.

Related: Christmas tree demand booms at this local New Jersey farm

Gigantic inflatable depictions of Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus welcome visitors from all around the state, mesmerizing all who enter the display.

When asked what this all costs to maintain, Rich said he'd rather focus on something more important than money.

"It's not about that ... I really could care less how much it is. Just to see kids come here and see a smile on their face, especially now, it's great," he explained.

Folks can visit the exhibit at 396 Fairfield Road between 8 a.m. and midnight every day, weather permitting.

"I've been told more than once in the past three days that we saved Christmas, so to hear that, it's pretty awesome," Martorana.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waynenew jerseycommunity journalistholiday lightschristmas treewabclocalishmy go tochildrenholidaynew jerseychristmasfamilyholiday techoriginals
LOCALISH
Tradition continues with floating Christmas trees in the bay
Muralist gives back with his art
This wrapping paper with a Black Santa Claus is selling out!
Check out the Largest Gingerbread Competition in the World!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot, CPD speak after teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
IL reports 8,828 COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths | WATCH LIVE
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Bodycam video shows police raid wrong house; mayor apologizes to victim
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
US cybersecurity agency warns of 'grave' threat from hack
Human trafficking spikes amid COVID-19 pandemic, org says
Show More
Family of vet buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery didn't know he died
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Gary couple opens dream law firm in hometown
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Edward Hospital
More TOP STORIES News