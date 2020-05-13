be localish new york

Virtual Happy Hour? New Jersey's Barrio Costero restaurant has you covered

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey -- Barrio Costero in Asbury Park, New Jersey is getting creative to stay in business after closing its doors and having to furlough 51 of their employees.

"We are trying to come up with creative ways to take our restaurant experience and bring it to our guests' houses, "said Chris Viola, owner of Barrio Costero.

The Mexican restaurant, founded by four friends, is offering the flavors of coastal Mexican cuisine through their curbside pickup, delivery, and online market.

However, what has all of their clients buzzing is their take-home margarita kits and virtual cocktail classes.

"We're using it as a tool to raise funds for our bar team who can't be working right now. So far we've done a bachelorette party, birthday parties, and corporate events online," said Pat Pipi.

Viola and his partners are glad that their services have been a success and remain hopeful that as restrictions begin to ease they will once again welcome their customers in a safe environment.

"We miss the smiles of our guests and our team and we are fortunate that the programs we have launched have been successful," said Viola.

