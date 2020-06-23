localish

OLE Health hosts free food event in California

By Janel Andronico
NAPA, Calif. -- Northern California-based health center, OLE Health believes that everyone regardless of socioeconomic status deserves to live their life well and to the fullest -- period. OLE Health recently hosted a free food event at Napa Valley College where they distributed fresh food and supplies to underserved members of the community.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, OLE has provided healthy food options and resources to communities via drive-through and walk-in pickups. The events are held throughout California, including Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, and Fairfield. In total, the local non-profit has served 9,672 families and 42,097 individuals, and they will continue to honor their longstanding commitment to helping those in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napahealthkgocoronavirus californiafree foodcoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
17-year-old wins awards with his animation features
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
3-year-old girl grazed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say
Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen with restrictions
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Illinois Phase 4 reopening guidelines released
Chicago's top cop addresses violence amid calls to defund police
Show More
Racist graffiti scrawled on Brighton Park preschool
Chicago zoos announces reopening dates
ComEd warns of increase in utility scams amid COVID-19
Some community pools allow limited swimming under Phase 3 guidelines
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms, heavy rain
More TOP STORIES News