One street is coming together for daily workouts, while physical distancing

One neighborhood in West Chicago has found a safe way to work out together, while still following the shelter in place order. Fitness instructor and special education teacher Bailey Zydek has led daily workouts at 2 p.m. for her family and neighbors on Acorn Lane Drive in the west suburb. "The classes have happened every day this week, and they plan to keep them going every day, rain or shine." Laura Hertz, who lives across the street from Zydek.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fitnesscoronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot signs order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
Dolton mom-to-be struggles to get refund from baby shower venue
With warm weather Tuesday,officials remind residents to stay home
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
Wearing a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
Abbott 5 minute COVID-19 test to soon be offered at select Walgreens
Show More
Archdiocese of Chicago offers e-learning videos amid COVID-19 school closures
Zero-interest loans available for suburban Cook County businesses, independent contractors
What to know about Illinois' 12,262 COVID-19 cases
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, sunny Tuesday with evening storms
More TOP STORIES News