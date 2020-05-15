localish

Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers

A new doughnut shop in Hanford, CA is looking to bring cheer to their local community. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Donut Cafe was left with hundreds of doughnuts and no customers. Determined not to let the current situation bring her down, owner Michelle Soeiro wanted to give back to the community. So her and her co-owner started Operation Donut Deliver, delivering doughnuts to essential workers. The movement took off after a post on Facebook. Customers started calling in wanting to donate a box of doughnuts as well and now Donut Cafe will match every box of doughnuts donated with a box of their own to essential workers.





Do you know of a local business in need of support? Make sure to tag #BeLocalish on social media and we'll help get the word out!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordbe localish central californiafoodcoronavirusall gooddoughnutskfsnfeel goodlocalishbe localishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Rock out with these special concerts you can enjoy at home!
Coffee shop customers pay it forward
Parkinson's patient is fighting against her disease and helping others
Prom Party in a Box means seniors still get to celebrate.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods expressways, stranding cars
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
Durbin, Preckwinkle tour COVID-19 testing site at Stroger Hospital
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Man shot in Elmhurst: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
New York stay-at-home order extended for parts of state
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Oswego woman claiming to have COVID-19 spat in nurse's face, police say
More TOP STORIES News