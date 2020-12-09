Dads adopt 17-year-old son over Zoom

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. -- Growing up gay in the South, Chad Beanblossom never thought he would be able to start a family of his own. That's because as late as 2017, in some states it was perfectly legal to discriminate against same-sex couples looking to adopt. Recently, Chad and his partner Paul welcome their first foster son, Michael, into their family.

Over 80 people attended the adoption ceremony, setting the record for the most attended Zoom adoption to date. But that's just the beginning of this story. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, OUTstanding features members of the LGBTQ+ community who are staying true to themselves and inspiring others along the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseelgbtqlgbtq prideadoptionlocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 9,420 cases, 190 coronavirus deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
2 girls killed in Ingleside house fire
Our Lady of Guadalupe image removed from Des Plaines shrine
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
Man hurt in CPD shooting allegedly stole dog: prosecutors
Joe Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Show More
Judge upholds firing of CPD officer accused of lying in Laquan McDonald case
LaSalle veterans' home COVID-19 outbreak leaves 33 dead
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 Des Plaines murder
More than 100 House Republicans back Trump's long-shot election lawsuit
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
More TOP STORIES News