localish

Army Veteran meets his pen pals 50 years later

By Beccah Hendrickson
NORRISTOWN -- Army Veteran Ron Cavello of Norristown served in Vietnam 50 years ago.

At the time, Patricia Gallagher started having her students at the old St. Paul school write letters to the soldiers. Cavello was one of the recipients.

Half a century later, one of his pen pals, Mary Ann Campo, found Cavello's name on a list of coworkers at USPS and reached out to him.


The three finally met in person for a one-of-a-kind reunion. This is the story of that meeting.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 9,757 new COVID-19 cases, 238 deaths
Carol Stream stabbing leaves 6 hurt: officials
4 cars stolen in under 2 minutes from Little Village parking lot: owners
4 killed in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Naperville mask mandate fails after mayor changes stance
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Indiana reports 6,655 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths: LIVE UPDATE
Show More
3 Chicago post offices open Sundays in December
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
Top Democrats back new bipartisan stimulus bill
Chicago BBB issues new puppy scam warning
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
More TOP STORIES News