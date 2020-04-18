Personal trainer offering free fitness classes for seniors

When the gym where personal trainer JP Sneed teaches was closed by COVID-19, it meant his seniors could no longer take his senior sneakers class.

He was worried about what that would mean for their physical and mental health during the pandemic and so he decided to do something about it.


He now invites the seniors to virtually congregate three times a week for fitness, fun, and friendship, and he's doing it for free because he says, we're all on this planet together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthfyi phillymore in commonbe localish philadelphiafyi fitnesslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers record daily COVID-19 death toll
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Trump, coronavirus task force hold press briefing | LIVE
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Ferrari to produce valves, fittings for COVID-19 masks
What to know about Indiana's 10,641 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Show More
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Stacey Baca cooks up fun with homemade spaghetti sauce recipe
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
How to decrease screen time while in quarantine
More TOP STORIES News