localish

This Philly designer created the first yarn vending machine in the country!

PHILADELPHIA -- Emani Outterbridge has been turning her hobby into her business since she was 12!

Her crochet business began to boom after she designed an outfit for rapper Cardi B. So it wasn't long before she began to think, what next?

She landed on the idea of a yarn vending machine!

Her machine, located near Temple University in Philadelphia at 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, is the very first in the country to sell yarn.

If you can't make it to Philly, you can still see more of her patterns or purchase some online at her website or follow her on Instagram .

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack history monthblack owned businesslocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
'Seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in NJ
ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
A churro, doughnut and croissant, all in one
Philly woman turns sheet metal into works of art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
4 more IL counties enter Phase 4 COVID restrictions
Noble Square carjacking occurs while man shovels: CPD
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
'Jeopardy!' announces 4 new guest hosts
Show More
COVID vaccine site at Triton College now open
WI reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Suspect trying to steal car foiled by snow on South Side
Mich. dads create giant, spinning 'ice carousel'
More TOP STORIES News