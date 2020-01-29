This record-breaking power lifter overcame blindness and homelessness

Charles King is the Oldest Blind Powerlifter in the nation, but things haven't always come easy for the Philadelphia native.

When King started to go blind, he fell into a deep depression and believed his life and dreams were over. He took to the street to live among the homeless and became addicted to drugs and alcohol.


Eventually, the VA helped him and he learned to live with and embrace his blindness. He reconnected with his girlfriend and met the children he left behind. He dealt with personal loss along the way with the death of his young daughter.

But he soon discovered powerlifting gave him a new lease on life. He used positive mentality to claim two lifting records and title of the nation's oldest blind powerlifter.

Localish tells the story of this inspirational figure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahealthelderlyall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
DuPage Co. officials investigate possible exposure in Chicago coronavirus case
Sources: Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won't be free agent until after 2021 season
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago
Show More
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Funeral to be held for local Vietnam vet; no next of kin found
Pritzker delivers State of the State address Wednesday
Cook County to hold flag design contest for HS students
More TOP STORIES News