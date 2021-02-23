Philadelphia Rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the 'Nice Things' with new kombucha

The kombucha falls under Chill Moody's lifestyle brand, Nice Things, and is meant to introduce people to a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the things they have in life.
Olga Sorzano, owner of Babas Brew, decided to team up with Chill on the project to break the stereotypes that surround both kombucha and hip hop and show that anyone can drink the beverage.
