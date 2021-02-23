localish

Philadelphia Rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the 'Nice Things' with new kombucha

By Amanda Brady
PHOENIXVILLE -- Philadelphia Hip Hop Artist Chill Moody has teamed up with Babas Brew to make a kombucha that breaks stereotypes.

The kombucha falls under Chill Moody's lifestyle brand, Nice Things, and is meant to introduce people to a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the things they have in life.

Olga Sorzano, owner of Babas Brew, decided to team up with Chill on the project to break the stereotypes that surround both kombucha and hip hop and show that anyone can drink the beverage.

Spoken Word Poem: Chill Moody performs 'More than a Month'


Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.
Philadelphia rapper Chill Moody drops some bars to pay homage to local black icons like Will Smith, Guion Bluford, the Roots and more.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
