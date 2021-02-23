localish

Philadelphia Rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the 'Nice Things' with new kombucha

By Amanda Brady
PHOENIXVILLE -- Philadelphia Hip Hop Artist Chill Moody has teamed up with Babas Brew to make a kombucha that breaks stereotypes.

The kombucha falls under Chill Moodys lifestyle brand, Nice Things, and is meant to introduce people to a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the things they have in life.


Olga Sorzano, owner of Babas Brew, decided to team up with Chill on the project to break the stereotypes that surround both kombucha and hip hop and show that anyone can drink the beverage.


Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).


His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
phoenixville boroughwpviblack history monthbe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
East Bay pink fire engine transports cancer fighters to last treatment
Woman spends free time driving donations to people in need
Where to get the best Poke in Hawaii
LA Rams team up with local artist to inspire people to go green
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lakefront reopening as COVID cases drop
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Pritzker signs sweeping police reform bill
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Ind., WI added to yellow tier
Green Bay QB engaged to Shailene Woodley, actress confirms
IL rep. proposes banning 'Grand Theft Auto,' saying it contributes to carjackings
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
Show More
Big thaw continues with more concerns of falling ice, roof collapses
Woman, 43, killed in Englewood hit-and-run crash
1 woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News