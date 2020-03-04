Piñas Locas Quetzaly brings popular Mexican street treats to New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey -- What started as a craving back in 2014, has become the go-to spot for Mexican street treats in Passaic, New Jersey.

Longing for a piña loca or crazy pineapple, a popular Mexican treat sold in markets and street corners in their native city of Puebla, Mexico, Joana, and Oscar Bravo decided to bring a piece Mexico to their community.

"We use the freshest fruits and ingredients to give our customers the best of the best, "said Oscar Bravo, owner of Piñas Locas Quetzaly.

Every morning at 6 a.m., Oscar drives across northern New Jersey to purchase the freshest mangos, watermelons, and pineapples at local fruit markets to ensure that his clients consume the best products available.

Their menu which includes over forty different types of fruit creations, includes the popular fresas con crema (strawberries and cream) and the Piña Loca a'La Mexicana, a pineapple filled with cubes of watermelon, mango, and jicama topped with a frozen coconut fruit popsicle, and a flower-shaped mango sprinkled with spicy Tajin and Chamoy, a pickled tamarind sweet and sour sauce.

For Bravo, being able to bring a piece of his culture to New Jersey and watch the delighted faces of his clients, instills a great sense of pride and happiness in him.

"I'm 100% sure you will come and enjoy a fresh fruit like no other," said Bravo.

