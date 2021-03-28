Pinchers Boil'n Pot famous for spicy crawfish & vintage candy!

By Rudy Villarreal
EL CAMPO, Texas -- The start of spring means one thing in Texas: crawfish season! Whether you like them boiled or fried, Pinchers Boiln Pot in El Campo is one of the best places around to dive into some spicy, Cajun-style mudbugs.

The Radley family first opened Pinchers back in 1999, and since then, its become a go-to for crawfish. During the spring, owner Craig Radley also operates a crawfish farm, making Pinchers one of the only pond-to-table crawfish eateries in Texas!

One of the biggest favorites for crawfish lovers at Pinchers is the Boiln Boat, which includes ten pounds of crawfish, two pounds of king crab legs, two pounds of dungeness crab legs and four pounds of boiled shrimp.

But mudbugs arent the only thing Pinchers is famous for. You can also satisfy your craving for sweets at Pinchers Candy Shop, next door to the restaurant! The store carries a massive assortment of all the nostalgic candy you might remember from your childhood - from gummies to choco rocks, crystal stix and jawbreakers!

You can check out Pinchers online at pinchersrestaurants.com.
