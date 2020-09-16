abc13 plus east end

Postman uses trash and old items to create unique folk art exhibit in East End

HOUSTON, Texas -- Back in 1956, postman Jeff McKissack started to create The Orange Show in Houston, Texas.

The idea behind the project was to honor his favorite fruit - the orange! He believed the magical citrus promoted longevity.

For more than 20 years, McKissack would search around the Houston area for anything to use in his project including tiles, old wagon wheels, tossed building materials from construction sites, metal fencing, and items collected from antique shops.

He used anything and everything to convert a piece of property across the street from his home, into a historical piece of folk art that's well known to Houstonians today.

The Orange Show's structure is starting to feel the effects of extreme weather conditions in Houston, so they're hoping people can contribute to help persevere the property for future generations to enjoy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonartsocietyabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
You won't find a music collection like this anywhere else!
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Region 7 could have restrictions removed as IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
Suspect in custody after student shot at WIU-Macomb
Maya Moore marries wrongfully convicted man she helped free
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Former State Sen. Terry Link pleads guilty to income tax evasion
Show More
American Girl bringing 80s back with new doll
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
Tropical Storm Sally brings 'catastrophic' flooding to Gulf Coast
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
More TOP STORIES News