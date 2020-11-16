abc13 plus el campo wharton

Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo known for family and smoked meats

EL CAMPO, Texas -- Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo, Texas, is known for two things - food and family.

The family-owned business started as one store in the 70s. It is now a family-run empire where three generations at work and one of the biggest employers in Wharton County.

Mike Prasek Jr. is the production manager at the smokehouse. He said his mother started the bakery because they needed money to buy him braces.

And you can't mention Prasek's without talking about the meat. It's one of the most popular things to get there. They ship their beloved smoke meat, sausage and jerky across the country.
