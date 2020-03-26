This awesome race has contestants race down a mountain on cardboard sleds

The Cardboard Classic is a one-of-a-kind annual event held at Jack Frost Mountain.


It's hosted by the Preston and Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia. Their listeners are challenged to create the craziest, biggest, outlandish sled they can out of cardboard and race them down the mountain to see if they can hold up.


The results are incredible! Prizes are given out in the form of a cardboard trophy for the fastest sled, best design, and greatest fail. Check out all the fun in this Localish feature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
radiopennsylvanialocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakefront, 606 trails closed to public amid stay-at-home order due to COVID-19; aldermen say
Non-essential workers experience unemployment claim issues amid COVID-19 crisis
12 shot Wednesday in Chicago's most violent day since stay-at-home order began
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
Show More
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
CPD seeks to identify 2 in South Side Red Line shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Mayor Lightfoot, AARP Illinois to host phone town hall for seniors during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News