localish

New 40-foot mural becomes focal point at one of Chicago's largest patios

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicago hot spot that opened its doors to patrons earlier in June commissioned a mural to welcome patrons back.

Recess at City Hall, located in the West Loop, claims to have Chicago's largest patio, with 14,500 square feet of outdoor space.

After being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Recess was able to reopen in June.

In celebration of its reopening, A.G Hollis, one of the owners of Recess, said they commissioned muralist Mosher to paint a 40-foot mural that inspires fun. Mosher has been an artist for over 10 year. He used his most famous characters to adorn the shipping containers at the venue.

The restaurant was formerly a Ryder Truck facility.

Mosher said he hopes his work speaks to the people of the West side of Chicago. "It's for the community and I want to reflect the community," said Mosher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopartall goodrestaurantmural artslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Houston siblings start black-owned subscription box
Does acupuncture and cupping relieve stress?
Texas City bakery helping small businesses stay afloat
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
87 shot, 17 fatally, in July 4th weekend violence
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 614
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Chicago 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states takes effect
Chicago launches Utility Billing Relief program to help with water, sewer bills
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 796, cases surpass 32K
Show More
1-year-old dead after fatal pit bull attack in Joliet
5 Chicago businesses fined for failure to follow social distancing guidelines
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
1 in custody in connection with fatal shooting 7-year-old girl on West Side
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News