localish

Restaurant Combines Indian cuisine, Pizza and Helping the Homeless

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Curry Pizza Co. has become a popular choice for fusion food in Fresno by combining Indian cuisine and pizza, but the restaurant is also focused on feeding people outside their doors.

"We donate 40-50 pizzas to homeless people, we set up tables and serve it by the slice," said Virender Singh Valhi, one of the owners and founders of the restaurant. "We call it Curry Care."

The company has made a name for itself by offering unique pizza options, including butter chicken, tandorri chicken and chicken tikka pizzas.

"We have multiple sauces... curry sauce, a special red sauce we make. Most of our pizzas are super loaded, our concept is to hide the crust," he said. They also offer traditional pizza options as well as vegan and vegetarian choices. Singh also says they have the best wings in Fresno.

The company offers a unique promotion: if you and three others lock up your smartphones and eat dinner, you get a free pizza.

"The world we live in, we're always on our phone," Singh said of the "Talk to Each Other Discount." There are even lockers inside the restaurant.

Twice a month, the company makes 40-50 pizzas and takes them to the homeless of Fresno. The group is often aided in their donation efforts by customers and an organization called Khalsa Aid.

With two locations currently open, Singh says their goal is to open more stores and feed more people.

"Our goal is to have ten stores and we can donate every day," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomelessinternational cuisinepizzadonationslocalish
LOCALISH
Mexican pop culture themed donut shop sells Selena inspired donuts
St. Joe's student to run 100 5ks for Alzheimer's awareness
Butterfly wings take flight in NYC to honor transgender community
This youth racing crew has found a way to make STEM cool for school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved, closing an $838M budget shortfall
'Trouble in Toyland': Parents shopping guide to unsafe toys
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
'Bomb cyclone' threatens travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
Show More
How to travel like a pro this Thanksgiving
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday
Students host farm-to-table Thanksgiving for seniors
N.J. hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
More TOP STORIES News