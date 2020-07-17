Houston restaurant advocating for better solutions to keep staff on payroll during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Backstreet Cafe is a Houston classic.

First opened 35 years ago in the Houston Heights, Backstreet Cafe is where James Beard award winner Hugo Ortega launched his career.

First hired as a dishwasher, Ortega eventually became a chef and married Backstreet Cafe owner Tracy Vaught.

Today, Backstreet Cafe is one of four restaurants run by the husband-wife team and their H-Town Restaurant Group. But COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges for the restaurant industry.

H-Town Restaurant Group has chosen to reopen some, but not all of its iconic restaurants. It is also advocating for better solutions for PPP, the Payroll Protection Program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodmore in commonbe localish houstonktrkrestauranthouston restaurant weekslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year sentence in son AJ Freund's murder
IL reports 1,384 COVID-19 cases, sets testing record for 2nd day
CPS releases hybrid-learning framework for new school year in fall
'Hey Karen watch your mouth:' Mayor Lightfoot responds to White House press secretary 'derelict mayor' comment
Madigan implicated in federal bribery charge
Suburban Cook County issues emergency travel guidance
2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake
Show More
5 planets, crescent moon to light up night sky this weekend
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
SB Dan Ryan reopens after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Mom says she got COVID-19 twice
More TOP STORIES News