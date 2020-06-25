Richmond restaurant has donated more than $500K to Meals on Wheels over the years

RICHMOND, Texas -- In Texas, Tex-Mex is practically its own food group!

From the crispy, smoked street tacos to tender, marinated fajitas, La Cocina in Richmond, Texas is a true Tex-Mex staple.

For owner Andres Novoa, opening a restaurant was his American dream.

When Novoa opened La Cocina, he partnered with Meals on Wheels to help elderly neighbors, hosting fundraisers every year.

Over the years, La Cocina has donated over half a million dollars to Meals on Wheels.

Novoa says he is grateful to his loyal customers, who have kept supporting La Cocina even during challenging times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondfoodcommunity strongbe localish houstonktrkgood newsrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Restaurants, bars prepare for indoor service, but some hold back
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters ready to reopen Friday
Carol Stream family of 4 all survive COVID-19
Chicago mom, activist honored as 'Frontline Hero'
Family of teen killed by Zion officer renew calls to reopen case
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot with evening storms, some strong
Is Illinois ready to reopen? Epidemiologist weighs in
Report supports criticisms Trump administration botched COVID-19 response
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old may be teacher
New Illinois Tollway reforms reduce costs of unpaid tolls, fines
More TOP STORIES News