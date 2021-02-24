Rising Texas artist starts female-owned record label

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tanya Nolan is known for her powerful, soulful voice but also for empowering women through her music.

The Houston-based R&B singer first started singing in nightclubs when she was just 15. Now, she's a two-time Grammy contender whose original release "No Pressure" has landed on nationally syndicated mix shows on Top 40 stations.

But Nolan is also blazing a trail in the entertainment world as one of the only women in the country to own her own record label. She created Artsessionz in Houston to debut original music by up-and-coming independent artists.

Her work as an entrepreneur, a singer and a philanthropist has also earned her recognition as a contender for a NAACP Image Award, plus commendations from the cities of Houston and Galveston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID: CDC
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
I-55 shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP
Hubbard Street Dance alumna returns as company's new artistic director
Fry's Electronics permanently closes all stores without notice
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Show More
How to register for Lurie Children's Hospital COVID vaccine trial
IL reports 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
Florida county refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Driver shot during botched carjacking in Logan Square; person arrested
More TOP STORIES News