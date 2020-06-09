Robot artist Henri pays homage to essential workers with COVID portraits

PHILADELPHIA -- Da Vinci Art Alliance's robotic drawing arm, Henri, is helping them honor-medical workers, scientists, teachers, artists, and more-by drawing custom portraits of these vital, essential workers.


The project and online exhibit, called Everyday Genius, will feature these portraits in a celebration of Philadelphia's unsung leaders and trailblazers.


Using a photo, Henri will render their likeness in a drawing that will be shared in a VR gallery at the organization's Da Vinci Fest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on SW side: police
Severe storms possible Tuesday as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into IL
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
This city disbanded its police department in 2012. Here's what happened next
Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Dunkin' hiring for 25,000 positions across country
Show More
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen protesting at BLM march
FL police union head apologizes for post offering to rehire accused officers
Spreading message of solidarity with protestors on boarded storefronts
Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible
More TOP STORIES News