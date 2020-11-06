localish

Nirvana Soul is San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop

By Jason Beal
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sisters Jeronica and Be'Anka knew they were taking a risk opening up a new business in the middle of a pandemic, but the response they've received so far has been nothing short of inspiring.

Nirvana Soul is the first Black women-owned coffee shop in downtown San Jose and they're serving up "self-care in a cup."

The sisters also give back to their community at the same time, hanging art from local artists throughout their shop and selling them with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.

Address:
315 S 1st Street
San Jose, CA

For more information on Nirvana Soul, visit here.
