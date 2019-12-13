Santa Society Answers Letters to Santa from Families in Need

It's the type of story that brings holiday cheer to all.

The Dear Santa Society has been answering letters to Santa from families in need for more than 30 years.


Running solely on donations, the organization aims to give children gifts under the tree and a Christmas dinner. The more donations they receive the more families they can help.


If you'd like to get involved, visit for more www.dearsantasociety.org to make a donation.
