Long Island school bus driver surprised with $1,000 gift from students

BELLMORE, Long Island -- A school bus driver on Long Island was completely shocked to learn just how much he means to his students when they surprised him with a cash reward.When Agustine Val stepped out of his car on Monday, he had no idea there had been a lot of plotting and planning underway.It all started when Preston Bowman, an 8th-grader, submitted to the Ving Project which encourages teens all over the country to pick someone who could use a little help. The charity then gives that person $1,000."Unlike many bus drivers, Val has been a huge part of why I love middle school so much, the bus ride isn't just a ride with your driver, it's an experience," Bowman said in his submission video.Bowman got the idea when he saw a post by actress Kristen Bell."We all know people who could use a boost right now in the form of cash to get them through these tough times," Bell said.The 8th-grader immediately though of Val, who because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had to stop driving on March 20.On Monday, Val thought he was arriving at the meeting spot simply to say hello. The father of four from Haiti, who is also a grandfather, was stunned."I was really surprised, didn't expect something like this to happen," he said. "I didn't know they loved me so much to do something like that, I didn't know the love was so deep."In the fall, Bowman starts high school, which means no more bus rides."There's not a lot of people like Val out there, he's a very genuine, kind-hearted person, very genuine," he said.The million-dollar question is what will Val do with the money? He's a wise man, who's been married for 42 years and that is key."I will split it in two, give my wife 500 and keep 500," he said.Val and Bowman now have a priceless friendship."I will keep in touch with him and pray that God will continue to bless him and his family," Val said.